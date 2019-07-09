Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Qantas plane grounded by gas smell

by Jack Lawrie
9th Jul 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A smell of gas grounded a passenger jet at Cairns Airport.

An airport spokeswoman said the Qantas flight was boarding when passengers reported smelling gas.

The pilot called emergency services at 4pm and fire and ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews cleared all fumes from the site, but had not yet been able to determine the cause of the smell.

Paramedics treated two patients believed to have inhaled the fumes.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the patients were conscious and unlikely to require hospital transport.

Another flight was also delayed at the airport when a flock of ducks held up a TigerAir flight that had touched down from Melbourne about 11am.

cairns editors picks gas qantas

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Tweed’s newest tourist attraction

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tweed’s newest tourist attraction

    News IT’s the largest attraction of its kind in Australia and it could to be rebuilt right here. Get your first look at our newest tourist attraction.

    Bull shark pinged by beach beacon

    premium_icon Bull shark pinged by beach beacon

    News Bull shark detected off beach in the Tweed this afternoon

    Party calls for 'total overhaul' of NSW Firearms Registry

    premium_icon Party calls for 'total overhaul' of NSW Firearms Registry

    Politics "Nothing short of a full independent inquiry is needed.”

    What is in the council's Tweed Valley Hospital legal advice?

    premium_icon What is in the council's Tweed Valley Hospital legal advice?

    Council News Residents can now view the legal advice at Murwillumbah