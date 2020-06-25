Menu
Qantas will sack up to 20 per cent of Qantas and Jetstar staff
Business

Qantas slashes 6000 jobs, enters trading halt

25th Jun 2020 9:04 AM

Qantas will cut about 6000 jobs, including cabin crew and ground staff, as it goes into a trading halt ahead of a share sale in the company.

Qantas said it would be making an announcement to the ASX in connection with a capital raising comprising an institutional placement and a share purchase plan.

The ABC reports the airline will cut 6000 jobs, which represents about 20 per cent of its workforce across Qantas and Jetstar. The cuts are expected to hit ground and cabin crew and its Sydney head office.

Qantas is increasing domestic capacity to 15 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels following an easing in coronavirus-related social and travel restrictions that had resulted in the airline standing down two-thirds of its 30,000-member workforce in March.

aviation coronavirus covid-19 qantas travel

