Qld champion eyeing off Australian title

LOOK OUT: Deece McDonald will be back in the ring next month agaisnt David Tough. Contributed

BOXING: Banora Point boxer Deece McDonald is getting back into the ring next month, as he strives for a crack at an Australian title.

McDonald, 38, had a terrific 2018, capturing the Queensland Super Middleweight title.

The undefeated fighter holding a record of four wins and one draw, said his next bout is all about getting prepared for a shot at more titles.

"We want to get through this fight and hopefully around August, I will have a shot at the Queensland middleweight title,” McDonald said.

"Hopefully that will give me enough points to challenge for the Australian title.”

Standing in his way is Brisbane-based boxer David Tough, who is undefeated in two fights.

McDonald said he was confident he could use his experience to get through the five-round bout.

"He comes from a good gym in Brisbane - he's going to come forward so I will use my boxing skills, cut angles and do what I do best which is box with speed,” he said.

McDonald said he has had a long period between fights to make sure his body was prepared for the year ahead.

The Queensland champion said he was very confident in his training and believes his body is in great shape heading into the bout.

"We decided to maintain the body and the preparation has been amazing,” he said.

McDonald's bout with Tough will be held at Surfers Paradise on May 10.

Michael Doyle