Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Qld doctor guilty of producing child porn

by Kay Dibben
13th Dec 2019 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON doctor has today pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to producing child pornography outside Australia.

Skin cancer specialist Stephen Peter Menzies Murray, 57, was arrested while visiting Canada's Prince Edward Island as a tourist in October last year.

Murray today pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to a charge of producing child pornography material in Montreal and elsewhere in Canada, on or about October 1, last year.

He was convicted of producing child exploitation material outside Australia and will be sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on February 24, next year.

The court was told Murray had other matters before the Rockhampton court.

He was allowed to continue on bail.

Murray was kept in custody in Canada until he was released on bail in October, last year, after posting a $10,000 bond, surrendering his passport, and agreeing to wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

In November, last year, a Prince Edward Island Supreme Court judge granted Murray permission to return to Australia, under a number of conditions.

He was banned from using the Internet, other than for work and communicating with his lawyers.

child porn court skin cancer specialist stephen peter menzies murray

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Risks too ‘significant’ to give stabbing accused bail

        premium_icon Risks too ‘significant’ to give stabbing accused bail

        News A WOMAN charged with stabbing a North Coast school teacher will spend Christmas in prison.

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

        premium_icon Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

        News A dolphin has become trapped in a popular swimming spot

        Police investigate theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water

        premium_icon Police investigate theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water

        Crime Police are investigating the theft of thousands of litres of drinking water stolen...