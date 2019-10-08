Qld records sixth measles case in a fortnight

ANOTHER measles case has flown into the Gold Coast from New Zealand, which is experiencing an epidemic of the highly contagious virus.

The case is the third reported on the Gold Coast and the sixth measles case diagnosed in Queensland in the past fortnight.

It takes the number of cases in Queensland so far this year to 31 - more than double the 14 recorded for the whole of 2018.

Gold Coast Public Health Unit said the latest case arrived on Flight VA110 into Gold Coast Airport at 9.55am on Sunday.

The traveller was exposed to measles while visiting New Zealand, which has recorded more than 1600 cases this year.

Queensland chief health officer Jeannette Young advised travellers to ensure they received two doses of measles vaccine if they had not previously been immunised or been diagnosed with the disease.

"Australia has been deemed measles free, which means we need to have imported cases," she said. "But because there is so much measles happening throughout Asia and Europe, as we're seeing in New Zealand, the risks are very high for travellers.

"Travellers absolutely before they go travelling need to think 'Am I protected against measles?'.

"Anyone born in 1966 or since then should go and get two doses of measles vaccine. It's free in Queensland."

Initial signs and symptoms of measles include fever, fatigue, runny nose, moist cough and sore, red eyes.

This if followed a few days later by a blotchy, red rash that often starts on the face and then becomes widespread over the body.

Measles complications can include pneumonia and encephalitis, inflammation on the brain, which can be fatal.