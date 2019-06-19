Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Qld woman's alleged killer faces court

by Warren Barnsley
19th Jun 2019 12:40 PM

A man has faced court accused of killing a Queensland woman who hasn't been seen since she visited a sick relative eight months ago.

Jason Cooper, 44, has been accused of the manslaughter of Shae Francis, who was last seen at the Hervey Bay hospital in October 2018.

The 35-year-old woman wasn't reported missing until March this year.

Cooper is also charged with interfering with her corpse and stealing.

He appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being extradited a day earlier from Victoria.

Cooper was arrested in Bendigo last week after what police labelled a protracted investigation.

He did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody, with his matter adjourned to July 22.

More Stories

court crime editors picks extradited shae francis

Top Stories

    Calls to free 'imprisoned' live mascot from dealership

    premium_icon Calls to free 'imprisoned' live mascot from dealership

    News 'His cage is positioned in a car sales lot on the bitumen where he is subjected to loud noise, the weather and traffic fumes.'

    Employee steals thousands from Burleigh business

    premium_icon Employee steals thousands from Burleigh business

    Crime A supermarket worker and former tyre shop manager stole thousands

    Housing development to be built minutes from new hospital

    premium_icon Housing development to be built minutes from new hospital

    News Nearly 100 homes will be built on land directly across from the site

    Is this Tweed intersection one of the most dangerous?

    premium_icon Is this Tweed intersection one of the most dangerous?

    Council News Resident Alan Downes says there are several safety concerns