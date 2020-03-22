QRL season on hold due to COVID-19 fears

Tweed Seagulls' Lindon McGrady will have to wait until June to make another bust like this one against the Northern Pride last Sunday after the Queensland Rugby League announced it was suspending competition udue to the coronavirus. Photo: SMPIMAGES.COM / Newscorp Australia

RUGBY league fans of the Queensland Cup will have to find other ways to spend their weekends for the next couple of months with the announcement that competition has been suspended until June 5.

The Queensland Rugby League has suspended its Statewide competitions and community leagues, effective immediately due to COVID-19.

In addition, all junior regional events and state carnivals will be postponed indefinitely.

QRL Managing Director Robert Moore said the four QRL Statewide Competitions would be suspended until June 5 and all junior and senior community rugby league until at least the first weekend of May.

Tweed Seagulls' Intrust Super Cup, BHP Premiership, Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup sides all took to the field last Sunday to start the competition but will now face a long wait before they play their second round.

Should circumstances allow, the QRL will work with its clubs to facilitate the return of these four competitions mid-year.

Should this happen, the competition will be reduced to just seeing all clubs play each other once before the scheduled 2020 finals series. The Round 1 fixtures which would stand.

For Tweed, their opening round proved very successful for their mens sides with the Intrust Super Cup side defeating the Northern Pride 16-10, the Hastings Deering Colts also were victorious over the Pride 44-22 and the Mal Meninga Cup side made it a clean sweep over the Pride 52-20.

Unfortunately the BHP Premiership women went down to Souths Logan 36-0.

Moore said the board had considered all aspects of the current situation in consultation with its operations teams and clubs.

"This public health emergency we're working through is unprecedented; and the health and safety of our participants is a priority, along with the welfare of Queensland communities," Moore said.

"The decision to put Statewide competitions, community leagues and representative programs on hold takes into account all the relevant information provided by the National Rugby League, public health authorities and the government."

Approval for clubs to hold training sessions during this period is an ongoing matter, as the QRL is seeking further advice from its chief medical officer, Dr Roy Saunders, as well as Queensland health authorities.