Quarry road safety top priority for Tumbulgum residents

SAFETY: Residents want better road safety measures following a truck roll over on Dulguigan Road in 2017. Scott Davis

TUMBULGUM residents are calling for better road safety measures following increased traffic from a nearby quarry.

Operators of the Pollards Rd quarry in Dulguigan have in the past breached conditions in their development application that state only 40 vehicles per day are allowed to enter and leave the site.

The quarry operators have asked Tweed Shire Council to modify its DA to give retrospective consent to two breaches of the current traffic restriction.

But Tweed Shire Council has deferred its decision to allow for further consultation with the Tumbulgum Residents Association about ongoing safety concerns.

Association president Jenny Kidd said quarry trucks had caused increasing damage to Dulguigan Rd over the years and many drivers and pedestrians were worried for their safety, especially after a quarry truck rolled over in 2017.

"The safety issue relates to the daily number of trucks on the road and the size of the trucks given the limitation of tucks when cars are passing,” she said.

"There's a few things that need to be clarified

"At the moment the consent doesn't have consent for any number of trucks on any day, it gives an annual consent. In good faith we would like to negotiate with (the operators) to have the (the consent) reviewed to ensure an appropriate number of trucks per day are used.”

Ms Kidd said the community didn't want the quarry to stop operating but hoped for a better outcome for road safety.