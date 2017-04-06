Quarter of sugar cane in risk after flood

SUNSHINE Sugar has reported a quarter of its Tweed sugar cane crop is still at risk following the floods but the company's focus is the mental health of its farmers.

The sugar mills at Broadwater and Harwood have not been damaged by flooding with some low lying cane areas at Broadwater waiting for waters to recede.

The Condong Sugar mill and surrounding crops experienced significant inundation with the Tweed River peaking 700mm higher than the 1954 flood, which was considered a one-in-a-100 year event.

"There remains around 25% of the Tweed crop at risk due to inundation, however it will be up to a week before we can fully assess how the crop will fare,” a Sunshine Sugar spokesperson said.

"The most important impact to recognise is on the mental health of our growers and our employees who in some cases have lost all of their possessions and in many grower cases all of their machinery.

"It is devastating when everything you have worked for is destroyed.”

Sunshine Sugar has launched the Counselling and Assistance Program for all employees and growers and said it was confident it would be able to commence the crushing season in June.