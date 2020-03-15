Queen rushed from Palace over virus

The Queen has been whicked away to Windsor Castle over coronavirus fears. Picture: Simon Jones, The Sun

The Queen has been whicked away to Windsor Castle over coronavirus fears. Picture: Simon Jones, The Sun

The Queen has quit London's Buckingham Palace over coronavirus fears.

The Sun reports that the 93-year-old was rushed away to Windsor Castle following crisis talks chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

Plans are in place to quarantine Her Majesty and husband Prince Philip, 98, at Sandringham, Norfolk, if things worsen.

A royal source claims the Queen is in good health but thought it was best she be moved, with much of her staff reportedly panicked.

"The Palace hosts a constant stream of visitors including politicians and dignitaries from around the world," the source said.

The Queen has been wicked away to Windsor Castle over coronavirus fears. Picture: Simon Jones, The Sun

Around 500 staff work at Buckingham Palace, 100 in Windsor and just a handful in Sandringham.

"She is weeks away from her 94th birthday and advisers believe it is best to get her out of harm's way," the source said.

"Buckingham Palace is in the middle of London and also has a bigger staff than other estates so is deemed a much more dangerous location.

"There have been no specific scares or positive tests there yet but no one wants to take any chances."

While the Queen's move is precaution there are talks the court could be moved permanently during the crisis.

Plans are in place to protect The Queen and Prince Philip if things worsen in the U.K. Picture: AFP-GETTY

Upcoming events are on the brink of being postponed or cancelled, including Palace garden parties. More than 30,000 guests are invited to attend in May and June.

A Palace spokesperson said "Future events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis taking into account the appropriate advice."

The Queen hosted a Palace reception on Tuesday, but avoided shaking hands with dignitaries.

On Wednesday - her last Palace appearance - she did greet Prof Mark Compton, the next Lord Prior, with a handshake before accepting a service medal.

Advisors are looking ahead at the prospects of moving the Queen to the secure location in Sandringham.

Three cases have been confirmed in the country so far.

Currently the death toll sits at 21 with more than 1,100 confirmed cases across the United Kingdom.

Health officials fear the figures of cases across the UK could be much worse, with numbers predicted to sky rocket over the coming weeks.

There are claims those over 70 will be told to stay in strict isolation at home or in care homes for four months.

Strict measures are predicted to be enforced over the coming weeks.

This article was published by The Sun and is reproduced with permission