Queen star breaks silence over TV crew clash

QUEEN'S guitarist Brian May has spoken out after he pushed a cameraman moments after landing in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Footage from 7 News revealed May lashed out at a cameraman and called him a 'parasite' after the crew member refused to stop filming an encounter with fans.

The famous British musician, who is in Brisbane for the Queen + Adam Lambert The Rhapsody Tour tonight, took to Instagram last night to share his side of the story.

Queen guitarist Brian May shared a photo with a fan in Brisbane to his Instagram while responding to his confrontation to a Channel 7 cameraman.

"There's a fine line between anger and depression, and I've been struggling with all of that since I got ambushed and harassed by a TV news team, fresh off the plane from New Zealand," he said.

"I'm not exactly known for being aggressive, even in the face of provocation, but this guy caught me unawares - one of the rudest and most disrespectful video cameramen I've ever encountered."

May said he noticed a small group of children with Queen albums as he was leaving the airport and stopped to sign the records.

Having noticed the camera, he ignored the man until he was fed up.

"He kept on filming, and aggressively turned the camera close-up on my face. That, to me, felt like deliberate invasion of my space, and downright unfriendly."

May said he lost his temper when the man had pulled out his phone to continue filming after being asked several times to stop.

"I headed towards him with the intention of temporarily separating him from his phone, and actually put a hand on it, before my security guy gently dissuaded me."

As the cameraman held the only footage of the incident, May said he knew that he had fallen into a trap.

Grateful of his fans and their support, he said Queensland would always hold a special place in his heart.

May will take the stage at Suncorp Stadium tonight with Adam Lambert.

"I've always loved Queensland, and that will never change … (I've) had some of the best times of my life on the Barrier Reef, and cried buckets seeing the tragedy of the koalas and kangaroos in the recent fires."

Tonight's Queen + Adam Lambert The Rhapsody Tour Brisbane show is one of six national stadium performances.

The tour, featuring May, Roger Taylor and frontman Adam Lambert will see the Suncorp Stadium witness an all-new concert experience featuring Queen's greatest hits.

Queen also play Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast on February 29.