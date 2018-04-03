Queen's Baton brings smiles to Gold Coast streets

YOUNG and old lined the streets of the Southern Gold Coast waving flags and shouting words of encouragement as the Queen's Baton bearers made history on the second last day of the Relay.

As the Gold Coast gets ready to celebrate the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony tomorrow, all eyes were on the special Tweed Baton bearers who carried the Queen's Baton with pride earlier today.

Queen's Baton Relay: Tweed residents carry the Queen's Baton ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Friends and family came out to show their support for Tweed locals Rosie McDermott, Kylie Mitchell-Smith, and Tynan Neveceral, who each took their turn to represent their community by carrying the Baton.

But it was the efforts of Kingscliff's Sam Ford, who was the victim of a coward's punch in 2009, that really brought the crowds to their feet.

After month's of training for this very moment, Sam took his first steps with the help of his trainers Kate McLennan and Genny Kroll-Rosen and walked the 200m carrying the Queen's Baton in Palm Beach to the cheers of "Let's Go Sam" from his supporters, who had lined the streets in anticipation.

"There was family, friends, neighbours, people in our community and people who he went to school with, his trainers," Sam's mum Margaret Ford said after the Baton was handed over to the next person.

"It was really great."

Ms Mitchell-Smith, founder of Swell Festival and current marketing coordinator for Destination Tweed, said she was "overwhelmed" to have been selected to carry the Queen's Baton through Currumbin amongst a wide range of well-deserving individuals.

"What I realised on the bus is that it's a whole community of people, not just elite athletes who definitely deserve the recognition but also the community people," she said.

"There were environmentalists, there were people like myself who are in the arts, and just a whole gamut of people.

"I was a bit nervous about doing it because I'm usually behind the camera but then to see the support and community behind and then for me to see someone like Sam (Ford).

"If I'm amongst people like Sam, then I'm going to give myself a pat of on the back because I've obviously done something right."

Ms Michell-Smith was also lucky enough to walk 400m instead of the standard 200m because the person in front of her had to pull out.