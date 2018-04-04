Queen's Baton reaches final destination

GOING FOR GOLD: Australian hurdler Sally Pearson holds the Queen's Baton ahead of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

IT'S taken 388 days to travel around the world but finally the Queen's Baton has reached the Gold Coast ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

Starting out at Buckingham Palace on March 13, 2017, the baton has carried a message from Queen Elizabeth that is set to be read out at tonight's Opening Ceremony to officially open the Games.

Thousands of baton bearers from around the Commonwealth have carried the baton through their home towns as it made its way to the Gold Coast, including some of the Tweed's very own.

Sam Ford, who was the victim of a coward's punch in 2012, took some very big steps on Tuesday to carry the baton in Palm Beach after months of training learning to walk again for the special occasion.

Other Tweed baton bearers included Swell Festival founder and Destination Tweed's marketing coordinator Kylie Mitchell-Smith, superstar youth sprinter Tynan Nevecera and Apex life member Geoff Price.

But all eyes will be on the Opening Ceremony tonight as the Gold Coast kicks off its Commonwealth Games celebrations. Be sure to cheer on our very own Tweed athletes competing in the Games, including hockey stars Gabrielle Nance, Savannah Fitzpatrick and Dylan Wotherspoon.

Didn't get a ticket to the Opening Ceremony? Catch all the action on Wednesday, April 4 from 7pm, for 8pm start: