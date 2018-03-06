Queen's baton relay spurs on attack victim to walk his stint

Kate McLennan helps Sam Ford to train to walk for the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay.

THE spirit of the Tweed will be behind Sam Ford during the Commonwealth Games, with the coward punch victim determined to walk his stint in the Queen's Baton Relay with the aid of a walker instead of in his wheelchair.

For those who've followed his journey from the start, Sam's progress is nothing short of astounding.

The victim of a coward punch in Coolangatta in 2009 as a healthy 18-year-old, Sam has been re-learning to walk and talk ever since.

When he was selected to participate in the relay to mark the arrival of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Sam, now 26, was unsure at first how he would tackle the task.

But after discussing it with family and friends, he is now determined to walk his 200m portion of the relay, training doggedly towards the goal.

"I'm training on the walker,” Sam said.

While Sam has been harbouring doubts about whether he'll be ready, he has been working hard with trainer Kate McLennan.

Ms McLennan, who has been working with Sam for about four years, said she was honoured to be asked to walk alongside Sam in the relay, along with Making Strides trainer Genny Kroll-Rosen.

After the family's disability support funding ran out. Ms McLennan has been donating much of her time, but it's been worth it.

"It's an honour,” she said.

"I was really chuffed when he asked me. He's a lovely young man.”

HUGE PROGRESS: Kate McLennan with Margaret, Sam and Michael Ford. Sam has been training to walk for the Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay. Liana Turner

Mr Ford's mum, Margaret, said Ms McLennan's generosity had been "pretty amazing”.

"We've had a bit of a gap in our funding (running out) and the NDIS kicking in... so we haven't been able to do anything else,” she said.

"It's incredible that she's doing that just from the love of her heart. She thinks this is a big deal, too, she's really proud of him.”

"Because Sam spends most of his time in his wheelchair it was a bit of a challenge when he got nominated.

"Everyone else will be walking it and we were talking about it and said (to Sam) do you want to try and walk it.”

Sam has been training 800m, roughly three times a week on a path near their Casuarina home.

"It's been fantastic,” Mrs Ford said.

SUPPORT SAM:

Sam will participate in the Queen's Baton Relay somewhere between 32 and 55 Townson Ave, Palm Beach at @ 10.15am (Qld) on Tuesday, April 3.