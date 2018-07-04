Queen's Own English at Kingy

THE Kingcliff Bowlo will come alive with laughter when comics Anne Howe and Suraj Kolarkar play a free show.

Anne Howe is coming to Kingy Comedy for the first time to bring her freewheeling material to a local audience. Howe's ability to spin a yarn is legendary and the foundation on which she has built her thriving comedy career. An edgy comedian, some say her material is crude, some call it rude but most who see her describe her show as hilarious. Not one to take a backward step from treading on toes, Howe's material has received the nod for the prestigious Green Faces Comedy Award.

It will be a double dose of comedy on the night with Suraj Kolarkar, who is fast becoming one of Australia's most dynamic up-and- coming comics, in line to support Howe. Suraj has performed at some of the biggest stages in the country including Comics Lounge (Melbourne), Comedy Lounge (Perth), Mic in Hand (Sydney) and Rhino Room (Adelaide). Suraj has also performed to a train carriage full of Triple M listeners during their Carriage Sessions, and was the opening act for the Comedy Festival Allstar Showcase 2018.

Don't miss out when the pair play the Kingy Bowlo next Thursday, July 12 from 7pm.