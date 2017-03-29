Queens of the Stone Age, The xx to headline Splendour 2017

QUEENS of the Stone Age, The xx and LCD Soundsystem are this year's Splendour in the Grass headliners.
Triple J's breakfast hosts Ben and Liam revealed the line-up just minutes ago, revealing the first two acts The xx and Queens of the Stone Age by playing their songs before reading out the full list.
Despite speculation and a line-up poster 'leaked' online yesterday, British group Gorillaz were not announced.
According to the podcast Let There Be Talk, Queens of the Stone Age have just finished working on their long-awaited new album.
London trio The xx, currently on tour in South America, released its third studio album I See You in January.
Este Haim from LA band Haim told Ben and Liam the band was excited to return to the festival after debuting its first album Days Are Gone.
"The first time we ever heard our lyrics sung back to us was at Splendour in the Grass," she said.
"Australian audiences, we just know they're going to be up for it. I already know that it's going to be the best time and we're going to have so much fun."
Features including The Tipi Forest, Splendour Forum, The Global Village, Little Splendour, Splendour in the Craft, The Comedy Club and The Buskers Stage will all return again this year.
Tickets go on sale at 9am AEST on Thursday April 6 through Moshtix. Byron and Tweed locals can take advantage of a special pre-sale this Sunday.
Splendour in the Grass will be held at the North Byron Parklands from July 21 to 23.
The 2017 Splendour line-up:
THE XX
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
LCD SOUNDSYSTEM
ROYAL BLOOD
HAIM
SIGUR RÓS
SCHOOLBOY Q (ONLY AUS SHOW)
VANCE JOY
TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB
PEKING DUK
RL GRIME
BONOBO
FATHER JOHN MISTY
CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN
TASH SULTANA
PAUL KELLY
STORMZY
KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD
GEORGE EZRA
FUTURE ISLANDS (ONLY AUS SHOW)
BANKS
BERNARD FANNING
DUNE RATS
CUT COPY
ÁSGIER
ALLDAY
MEG MAC
RAG'N'BONE MAN
THUNDAMENTALS
LIL YACHTY
SAN CISCO
CLIENT LIAISON
REAL ESTATE
DAN SULTAN
VALLIS ALPS
D.D DUMBO
MAGGIE ROGERS
TOVE LO
POND
BIG SCARY
THE SMITH STREET BAND
OH WONDER
A.B. ORIGINAL
DOPE LEMON
THE KITE STRING TANGLE
YOUNG FRANCO
JULIA JACKLIN
KINGSWOOD
AMY SHARK
LUCA BRASI
THE LEMON TWIGS
VERA BLUE
SLUMBERJACK
BAD//DREEMS
BAG RAIDERS
TOPAZ JONES
MIDDLE KIDS
OCEAN GROVE
CONFIDENCE MAN
BISHOP BRIGGS
LATE NITE TUFF GUY
JULIEN BAKER
KILTER
LANY
HOCKEY DAD
KIRIN J CALLINAN
AIRLING
COSMO'S MIDNIGHT
GRETTA RAY
MOONBASE
THE PEEP TEMPEL
TORNADO WALLACE
THE MURLOCS
MALLRAT
LUKE MILLION
THE WILSON PICKERS
ROMARE
JARROW
GOOD BOY
KUREN
ONEMAN
WINSTON SURFSHIRT
SET MO
HWLS
HARVEY SUTHERLAND & BERMUDA
CC:DISCO!
ENSCHWAY
DJHMC
NITE FLEIT
ALICE IVY
WILLOW BEATS
WILLARIS. K
MOOKHI
TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNERS
PLUS...
SWINDAIL
DENA AMY
ANDY GARVEY
PLANÈTE
SAM WESTON
SUPER CRUEL
CHRISTOPHER PORT
LEWIS CANCUT
KINDER