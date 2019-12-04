Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Queensland man laughed when he learned his partner's cat had been burnt in a house fire.
A Queensland man laughed when he learned his partner's cat had been burnt in a house fire.
Crime

Queensland arsonist laughed at burnt cat

by Cheryl Goodenough
4th Dec 2019 1:51 PM

A Queensland man laughed when he learned his partner's cat had been burnt in a house fire that he started because the couple had an argument, a court has been told.

After starting the fire in one room the 32-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told his partner she had about 25 seconds to get out the house.

The man has been sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court to four years' imprisonment, wholly suspended, after pleading guilty to arson, wounding and serious assault.

More Stories

arson arsonist burnt fire qld fires

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 24 people facing Tweed court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 24 people facing Tweed court today

        Crime Each day a number of people appear at Tweed Heads Local Court, on a range of different charges

        Tweed emergency medicine trainee tops final exam

        premium_icon Tweed emergency medicine trainee tops final exam

        Community A final year emergency medicine trainee at The Tweed Hospital has taken out top...

        Young LNP head’s racial slur against Chinese

        premium_icon Young LNP head’s racial slur against Chinese

        Politics Young LNP's Barclay McGain used a race slur against Chinese people.

        Lifesavers honoured for giving dad a second chance at life

        premium_icon Lifesavers honoured for giving dad a second chance at life

        News Three lifesavers recognised after outstanding water rescue.