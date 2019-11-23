Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Queensland fire emergency revoked

by Isabella Magee
23rd Nov 2019 10:55 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have lifted a statewide Fire Emergency Declaration.

Maegan Brown took this shot of bushfire-ravaged Queensland on a flight back from Melbourne. Picture: @maegan_kb
Maegan Brown took this shot of bushfire-ravaged Queensland on a flight back from Melbourne. Picture: @maegan_kb

As of Saturday morning, the declaration had been lifted across all areas in Queensland, although local fire bans have been re-introduced to many areas.

"This decision is not made lightly but it is vital we continue to work together and do everything we can to protect Queensland communities during this ongoing bushfire season," Acting Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Mike Wassing said in a statement.

"Under a local fire ban all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire previously issued are cancelled," he said.

"Residents should make themselves aware of what restrictions are in place for their area by speaking with their local fire wardens and visiting the Rural Fire Service website."

Mr Wassing said while "significant" bushfires were still burning in parts of the state, conditions had eased.

"Now is not the time to be complacent - conditions are still dry and there isn't significant rainfall expected in Queensland in the immediate future," he said.

bushfires editors picks queensland queensland fires

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Manhunt for killer after body found in sleeping bag

        premium_icon Manhunt for killer after body found in sleeping bag

        Crime Police have confirmed they are treating the death of a man found inside a sleeping bag as suspicious and a manhunt is underway for the killer.

        • kmesner
        Police keen to seize car allegedly used for 10kg ice haul

        premium_icon Police keen to seize car allegedly used for 10kg ice haul

        News Police want to seize the car of a man allegedly caught on the Tweed with more than...

        • kmesner
        1600 expected at Kingscliff Triathlon tomorrow

        premium_icon 1600 expected at Kingscliff Triathlon tomorrow

        Sport 20th running of the Kingscliff Triathlon is expected to have a field of 1600...

        • kmesner
        Idol winner charged over drugs and other offences

        premium_icon Idol winner charged over drugs and other offences

        Crime Idol winner Matthew John Saunoa is facing multiple charges.

        • kmesner