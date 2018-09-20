Menu
LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN: Madison and Savannah Fitzpatrick (back row, fifth and second from right), celebrate winning the Australian Hockey League title with the Queensland Scorchers in 2017.
Sport

Queensland load up with Tweed stars for national tournament

Steve Vivian
by
20th Sep 2018 11:00 AM

TWEED hockey stars will run amok in Australia's pre-eminent hockey event with five locals lining up to play in the Australian Hockey League tournament next month.

Hockeyroos and Kookaburra sibling sensations Madison and Savannah Fitzpatrick and Dylan and Blake Wotherspoon, with three Commonwealth Games medals between them, join fellow Tweed Border Hockey Association product Oliver Crane as the locals selected to play in the three week tournament, which travels from state to state, from October 6-28.

Five Tweed hockey stars will appear at the Australian Hockey League tournament in October.
Five Tweed hockey stars will appear at the Australian Hockey League tournament in October.

The Fitzpatrick sisters, playing with the Queensland Scorchers, won the Australian title in 2016, but fell short in 2017 finishing runners-up to the Victoria Vipers.

The Wotherspoons, playing for the Queensland Blades, also finished runners-up to Victoria in 2017.

If recent form is any indication, there's every chance these stars will make it to the finals series, which runs from October 25-28 at a location to be announced.

