Queensland records no new cases

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk updated Queensland on the state’s position when it comes to fighting COVID-19 on the second day of Greater Brisbane’s three-day lockdown. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

Queensland recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the second day of Brisbane's three-day lockdown.

It follows zero cases recorded on Saturday.

The lockdown came into effect on Saturday after it was discovered a quarantine hotel cleaner had caught the mutant strain of COVID-19 wreaking havoc in the UK.

The cleaner, a woman in her 20s, came forward for testing as soon as she began showing symptoms.

But she was in the community for five days before she began showing symptoms and realised she could have the virus - sparking fears the highly contagious COVID-19 strain could have escaped into Brisbane.

The lockdown applies to the council regions of Greater Brisbane: Brisbane, Moreton Bay, Ipswich, Redlands and Logan.

Popular public places in Brisbane like South Bank beach were deserted on Saturday as residents obeyed the state’s three-day lockdown. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

Under the orders people can only go outdoors for essential work, grocery shopping, medical appointments and to exercise in their local area.

Restaurants and cafes remain open for takeaway only.

Residents also must wear masks outside the home.

Queensland chief health officer Jeanette Young on Saturday urged anyone who has visited the following locations visited by the cleaner to get tested:

Train from Altandi Station to Roma Street at 7am Saturday, January 2

Train from Central Station to Altandi Station at 4pm Saturday, January 2

Woolworths at Calamvale Central Shopping Centre between 11am and noon, Sunday January 3

Coles at Sunnybank Hills between 7.30am and 8am Tuesday, January 5

Newsagency at Sunnybank Hills, corner of Compton Road, between 8am and 8:15am Tuesday, January 5

The UK strain of the virus is up to 70 per cent more contagious than previous strains, with almost 60,000 cases and 1000 deaths recorded 24 hours in the UK on Saturday.

Brisbane's lockdown is scheduled to end 6pm on Monday, depending on the latest case numbers.

