Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

First AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Sydney
News

Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases

by Janelle Miles
1st Mar 2021 1:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded another two infections with the COVID-19 virus in overseas travellers detected while in hotel quarantine.

One is a man in his 50s, the other is a Victorian man in his 30s.

The new cases take Queensland's tally of confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 1331.

Of those, 11 remain active - one in Cairns, four on the Gold Coast, two on the Sunshine Coast and four are being cared for by the Metro North Hospital and Health Service in Brisbane.

Queensland has gone 49 days without a case involving community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.


It comes as the first batch of Australia's 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have touched down in Sydney.

The 300,000 doses of the new COVID-19 vaccine will be now be assessed by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) before being distributed across the country.

Originally published as Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    PM speaks on national shame

    PM speaks on national shame
    • 1st Mar 2021 2:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen snorkeller finds stolen police body cam in river

        Premium Content Teen snorkeller finds stolen police body cam in river

        Crime The $800 camera was stolen after a fight in Ballina recently, and police thought there was no chance of ever getting it back.

        Bikie snitches ‘key’ to solving dad’s highway murder

        Premium Content Bikie snitches ‘key’ to solving dad’s highway murder

        Crime Police make fresh appeal in murder case of Omega Ruston

        PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the NRL game in Lismore?

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Did we snap you at the NRL game in Lismore?

        Sport Titans and Warriors fans showed their support on big day for Lismore

        Future of rail corridor gets councillors fired up

        Premium Content Future of rail corridor gets councillors fired up

        Council News The mayor said he could “smell the council election coming up”