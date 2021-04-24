Queenslander among dead in rally triple tragedy

LATEST, 4.45pm: Targa Australia CEO Mark Perry said the past two days had been a tragic time.

"This has been a devastating few days for the Targa family," he said.

"We feel greatly for the family and friends who have lost those so precious to them."

A further statement will be made once the next of kin process has been completed by police.

4.25pm: AN eyewitness to a tragic fatal crash during Targa Tasmania on Saturday has described the impact of the collision as sounding like an explosion.

The resident of Lower Wattle Grove, near Cygnet, said he was watching the cars come past late on Saturday morning when he saw the driver lose control.

The man's property is about 150m from where the car came to rest.

The car's driver and co-driver were killed in the crash.

"He got airborne here and then I heard him land, and when he landed, he bellied out and just lost control," he said.

"The next minute it was like an explosion, and it echoed everywhere.

"It was good to see a lot of the other competitors, when they saw what had happened, there were about eight cars that pulled up and got out to help."

Wattle Grove Rd was closed after the double fatal Targa Tasmania crash this morning. Picture: Zak Simmonds



The man, who has lived at the property for six decades, said he had viewed the Targa stage since the event started.

He wondered what the deaths meant about the future of the long-running rally.

"It's shocking. That's three (deaths) in two days. What's going to happen with the event now?" he said.

"I feel for all the family and all the other competitors.

"It's going to be pretty hard for the families and I just hope Targa supports them."

The resident said the deaths were tragic, but said many sports carried risk.

"I think that's motor racing,'' he said.

"We all take risks. It's like any sport, there's a risk involved with everything."

UPDATE, 3.55pm: THE final day of competition in Targa Tasmania has been completely abandoned after a double fatality on the Cygnet stage.

A car is believed to have hit a tree early on the 14.94km Cygnet stage, the fourth stage on day six of the 2000km tarmac rally.

Police are yet to release the names of the driver and navigator.

The driver is believed to be from Hobart and the navigator from Queensland.

Acting Inspector Sally Cottrell said the crash happened about 11.40am on Wattle Grove Rd at Lower Wattle Grove, near Cygnet.

"A [car] was taking part in the Cygnet stage of the Targa road race," she told media at the scene.

"It's come over the crest of the hill on Wattle Grove Rd. The vehicle has lost control on the gravel and then the passenger's side of the vehicle has collided into a tree."

Two men aged 69 and 58 were pronounced dead at the scene.

Targa volunteers near the scene of the double fatality. Picture: Zak Simmonds



Acting Inspector Cottrell said conditions were dry on the straight stretch of road at the time of the crash, but she could not say at what speed the vehicle was estimated to be travelling.

"It's a normal stretch of road, it's a straight stretch of road and in good condition," she said.

"It's a very tragic set of circumstances that has occurred and our thoughts do go out to the relatives of the deceased."

Acting Inspector Cottrell said the matter would be investigated by the coroner.

"As to the continuation of the race, that's a matter for Targa and clearly the state government," she said.

She said Targa officials were understandably distressed over the deaths.

Targa officials said the stages were downgraded at 12.17pm to touring only and competitors returned to the finish at PW1 in Hobart.

Next of kin are still to be advised.

EARLIER: THE scene of a double fatality during Targa Tasmania in the state's south is a quiet, rural road in the Huon Valley.

Traffic controllers and Targa officials can be seen in the distance on Wattle Grove Rd, near Cygnet.

The crash site is believed to be about 6km from a road block that has been set up.

Numerous Targa officials have just driven away from the scene, as a sombre feeling comes over the final day of the long-running event.

The crash in which a driver and co-driver were killed came just 90 minutes after an earlier incident where another race car ploughed through a man's shed.

A resident who lives in Pelverata said one of the Targa cars lost control on a bend, "flipped onto its lid" and crashed into his shed about 10.30am.

A man has had a lucky escape after a Targa car crashed through his shed during the Pelverata stage. No one was injured in the incident. Picture: SUPPLIED



The car that destroyed the shed was the 1979 Ferrari 308GTB of driver David Gilliver, of Victoria, and co-driver Nigel Shellshear, of NSW.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, had been in the shed just minutes earlier and had come inside to take a phone call when the crash occurred.

"It could have been a triple fatality at my house today," he said.

"The (racers) said they were awfully sorry and would pay for everything."

Gilliver and Shellshear were able to walk away from the crash and a tow truck has since removed the car from the scene.

INITIAL: TWO people have died in a serious crash during the Cygnet stage of the Targa Tasmania rally.

The driver and co-driver died in the crash on Wattle Grove Road.

Targa Tasmania officials said police have closed the road and emergency services are in attendance at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or anticipate delays until the scene is cleared.

The crash comes a day after a driver was killed in a crash on the Lyell Highway.

In a separate incident on the Pelverata leg, a car has smashed through a shed. There are no injuries reported from that crash.

MORE TO COME...

