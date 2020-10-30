Queensland’s border snub to Sydney is a political gamble

Australian Defence Force – ADF and Police at the Queensland border check point in Coolangatta. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

THE Queensland Government’s decision to extend the border bubble in NSW to everyone but Sydneysiders has been greeted with joy and scepticism in some circles.

While the rest of NSW will be allowed into the Sunshine State from 1am on November 3, Greater Sydney has been excluded.

Federal Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management Minister and Queensland MP, David Littleproud, questioned the science behind the decision and said Queensland’s chief health officer was being used as a “political pawn”.

Fellow Nat and Page MP Kevin Hogan also labelled it a “political stunt”

“While I welcome the inclusion of our entire region, a lot of damage was done for no reason, except as a political stunt by the Queensland Labor Government. This is not a coincidence on the day before an election,” he said.

“This harsh border closure has caused real heartache across our community – people have missed funerals, weddings, medical appointments and many other important events.

“Businesses and our supply chains have also been severely impacted commercially.

“I have critisiced this border closure since the beginning, as it was never recommended by the Chief Health Officer.”

Queenslanders go to the polls tomorrow but it doesn’t seem likely that if either side wins the borders will open up any quicker as both Labor and the Liberal National Party have essentially said they will abide by the medical science.

There’s no doubt tomorrow’s Queensland election will be a virtual referendum on Annastacia Palaszczuk’s hard border closure.

Anecdotally at least, it has proven to be very popular in Queensland, where it plays well to the parochial nature of the place.

But it has been a jobs wrecker for the tourism industry and Sydney is an important market in terms of visitors.

The handling of this pandemic has now been split along party lines much to the detriment of the long suffering public.