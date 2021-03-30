Questionable bonsai plant lands man in court
A man charged for cultivating a prohibited plant – marijuana – has had his charges dismissed after a court found out the plant in question was a bonsai.
Luke Anthony Sippel pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday where he was self-represented.
He told the court he got the idea from when he’d lived overseas in Los Angeles and wanted to try it himself.
He explained the plant was shaped like a thick little bush with tiny leaves.
Mr Sippel said he acknowledged it was a “bad mistake”.
Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy took into account the fact the plant was miniaturised and only had a very small quantity of leaf.
He acknowledged Mr Sippel was remorseful and made admissions to police and had no relevant criminal history.
Mr Dunlevy said it was a trivial offence and dismissed the charges.