A man’s bonsai plant landed him in trouble.
Questionable bonsai plant lands man in court

liana walker
liana.walker@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 1:00 AM
A man charged for cultivating a prohibited plant – marijuana – has had his charges dismissed after a court found out the plant in question was a bonsai.

Luke Anthony Sippel pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday where he was self-represented.

He told the court he got the idea from when he’d lived overseas in Los Angeles and wanted to try it himself.

He explained the plant was shaped like a thick little bush with tiny leaves.

Mr Sippel said he acknowledged it was a “bad mistake”.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy took into account the fact the plant was miniaturised and only had a very small quantity of leaf.

He acknowledged Mr Sippel was remorseful and made admissions to police and had no relevant criminal history.

Mr Dunlevy said it was a trivial offence and dismissed the charges.

Tweed Daily News

