The boat which caught fire at Sandy Hook this afternoon.
Offbeat

Quick-thinking jetskiers extinguish Sandy Hook fire

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
12th Jan 2020 4:31 PM | Updated: 6:13 PM
SOME quick-thinking jet skiers used the rooster tails produced by their skis to extinguish a fire which broke out at Sandy Hook earlier this afternoon.

The boat which caught fire and came to rest on a pontoon opposite the Sandy Hook Ski Club threatened to spread fire to the bank and nearby houses was extinguished by the jetskiers.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said crews were on scene at Sandy Hook to investigate, but the boat had sunk before they arrived.

editors picks fire jetski rooster tail sandy hook
Bundaberg News Mail

