Wild surf conditions hit Snapper Rocks
Surfing

Quiky Pro surfers make the most of wild surf conditions

Aisling Brennan
by
15th Mar 2018 10:46 AM

PRO surfers are putting their skills to the test in the Quicksilver Pro quarter-finals, as wild surf conditions continue to slam the Gold Coast and Tweed Coast.

While the Roxy Pro has been called off for day, the Quiky Pro competitors are taking full advantage of the 5-8ft swell at Snapper Rocks on the Gold Coast today.

Coastal Watch forecaster Ben MaCartney said the force of ex-tropical Cyclone Linda is expected to peak Thursday morning.

" A renewed building trend in east-southeast swell generated by TC Linda... peaks early on Thursday at a disorganised 5-8ft plus across exposed beaches, while wrapping in along the points and bays at anywhere from 3-6ft plus with size depending on exposure," he said.

"The tail end of the TC Linda swell may hold at solid 3-5ft levels across exposed breaks early on Friday before rapidly easing throughout the day."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Quiky Pro organisers are yet to confirm if the semi-finals will go ahead today.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meterology forecasts 50 per cent chance of rain in Tweed with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees.

Tweed Daily News
