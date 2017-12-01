Quinns hop into tourism-focused market

Mark Quinn from Ilnam Estate at Carool with a McLaren Vale shiraz in the new 8 Kangaroos decorative wine bottle.

Mark Quinn from Ilnam Estate at Carool with a McLaren Vale shiraz in the new 8 Kangaroos decorative wine bottle. Scott Powick

OVERLOOKING the valley from Carool to the coastline, Ilnam Estate Winery is something of a destination in itself.

But husband-and-wife duo Mark and Andrew Quinn, having decided to scale back their on-site wine production, have got a foot in the door of the duty-free market, thanks to their new brand, 8 Kangaroos.

As Aussie as you can get, the new label will bring together top drops from some of the nation's iconic wine regions, marketing it to international tourists in a kangaroo-shaped decorative bottle.

Mr Quinn said the idea, which he'd been toying with for about a decade, was welcomed by Gold Coast Airport's duty-free store this month.

"I suppose close to five years ago we started to think more about what we'd like to do in the future,” he said.

"It was November a year ago when I chanced upon the right company ... and all of the best ideas came together.”

A few wobbly prototypes later, the 8 Kangaroos brand was perfected.

Mr Quinn said a 2016 McLaren Vale shiraz had been bottled into the stunning roo bottles but there would be a range of varieties featured down the track.

"It's a novelty bottle, no doubt, but inside is an absolute headline wine,” Mr Quinn said.

"It's a big-style wine, 14.6 per cent alcohol, deep and rich in colour and flavour with a soft tannin.”

Mr Quinn was thrilled the product was on offer ahead of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

He said they would also target the conference market and believed the bottles would make unique gifts for corporate events.