Quirky Tweed cafe stirs up some charm

STEPPING inside this century old Queenslander, the last thing you would expect to see is a bunch of posters with celebrities dressed in French naval attire, cushions with cats on them and a freshly brewed cup of coffee waiting on the bench .

After relocating from Burleigh Heads at the beginning of the year, Six Things owner Campbell Fletcher has been bringing his quirky charm to the streets of Tweed Heads and is ready to grow his business while fostering local artists in store.

We chat to Campbell about Six Things:

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business? Six things shop is all about spreading happiness. The Alice in Wonderland theme of Six things shop evokes laughter and joy in all who visit. It's our pleasure to make you smile, have a chat over a coffee, and send you on your merry way with things to make your life happier.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed? Since the move to the Tweed our biggest challenge has been getting customers to venture to a location that hasn't seamed to hold as many draw cards as Burleigh Heads. But of course once they are here they are amazed. The Tweed is a bit of a hidden gem.

What are your future plans for the business?

In the new year, we're bringing events to Six things; art classes, workshops, and themed events. Short term, as Christmas approaches we hoping to encourage people to support small business for gifts. We want to use our platform to show people that buying art, unique gifts, vintage collectibles and hand made is so much better for their community.

Campbell and Jane Fletcher from Six Things Cafe at Tweed Heads Scott Powick

Fast facts

For more information about Six Things, contact: