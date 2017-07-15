22°
News

Quirky way of farming: Tweed man's quest for knowledge

Mitchell Crawley | 15th Jul 2017 3:45 PM
Robert Quirk, is searching for debris in the cane fields.
Robert Quirk, is searching for debris in the cane fields. Scott Powick

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Essentially, the walk away option was never there,” says renowned cane farmer Robert Quirk of the 1987 mass fish kill that wiped out almost every living thing in the Tweed River.

The kill caused the public and fishing industry to do the almost unthinkable and turn on their own growers.

"We're farmers, we're of the land, and we just love it,” Mr Quirk said this week.

"Not to mention, if we'd walked away it would have been horrendous for the environment. The river was sterile from Murwillumbah for 30km. It killed the fish, the bloodworms, the prawns - everything. And it came after we had a rain event similar to the one we had this year on the back of a long, dry period.”

Tweed mayor at the time Max Boyd says community reaction demanded the council act.

"I was certainly very keen to try and find the problem to what was killing the fish,” Mr Boyd said.

"It was obviously a very serious problem and we needed a solution.”

The court of public opinion blamed the cane farmers and their pesticides and herbicides. But Mr Quirk says in the 30 years since, they've learnt the real issue had been caused some 10,000 years earlier when much of the region's rural land had formed part of the sea floor. When ocean levels dropped, the remains left toxic deposits that produced acid sulphate soil - "some of the nastiest in the world”, according to one soil expert.

Tweed Sugar farmer Robert Quirk.
Tweed Sugar farmer Robert Quirk. Scott Powick

Mr Quirk says heavy metals like aluminium and iron were flowing into the waterways and killing fish. The aluminium dissolved the gills of the fish and gave them "something like a very heavy cold”.

"They're actually gasping at the surface of the water and it gives the impression it's low-dissolved oxygen in the water,” he said.

"But it's actually that they're suffocating because they can't breathe.”

The story since is how a humble Tweed farmer reacted to the disaster and from it discovered a secret formula that somehow turned toxic land fertile.

"What we have developed is now recognised as global best practice for the cane industry,” he says of the 30-year trial-and-error experiment to get to the bottom of why the fish were dying and how to not only fix the problem but ensure the long-term future of the cane industry.

"What I'm (recognised for) is more land management and how to build soil carbon, which is a process that involves taking the carbon out of the atmosphere and putting it back into the soil.”

When Mr Quirk first floated his practices in a paper at an international conference his claims were rejected because no one else had been able to do what he did. "I said, 'well, come and have a look sometime because we've measured it and what I'm saying is correct'.”

Eventually his practices were accepted and his work in sustainable farming celebrated.

Robert Quirk in his Soy Bean crop. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News TWE260411soybe
Robert Quirk in his Soy Bean crop. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News TWE260411soybe John Gass /

"Mr Quirk's love for the soil, his love for farming and his live of espousing that to the wider community deserve the international acclaim and recognition he has been given,” Auburn MP Barbara Perry told the NSW Parliament in 2008.

"Not only is he prominent and leading the way in relation to sustainable farming for the future but he also has contributed to the community in so many other ways.” A former head of the Tweed's Canegrowers Association, in recent years Mr Quirk's farm has become something of an attraction to scientists, government departments, farmers and international visitors. He's had people from 70 different countries come to his Duranbah property and has flown to 30 nations to share his knowledge.

The 72-year-old says he'll never walk away from farming because he can't.

"I love farming and I want to keep doing it as long as I can,” he says. "People say, 'why don't you retire?' and I say, 'And do what?' This is not only my life it's my hobby as well. It means something to me. It gets in your blood.

"The first thing you do when you get up in the morning is look out the window and make sure everything is alright down there and my wife says, 'What are you looking at?' and I say, 'I just have to check everything is alright'.”

SHARING THE KNOWLEDGE: Robert Quirk with Gavin Tinning and Asian farming experts Dr Ir Andi Irawan, Dr Achmad Rachman, Dr Ir Iskandar Andi Nuhung and Peter Slavich.
SHARING THE KNOWLEDGE: Robert Quirk with Gavin Tinning and Asian farming experts Dr Ir Andi Irawan, Dr Achmad Rachman, Dr Ir Iskandar Andi Nuhung and Peter Slavich. Crystal Spencer
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  canegrowers condong mill murwillumbah robert quirk tweed heads and murwillumbah tweed shire council

Could sunlight boost your fertility?

Could sunlight boost your fertility?

If you want to conceive, focus on how much sunlight you are getting

I'm confident of getting more money: MP

Preparations are well underway for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Tweed MP goes into bat for region

Time to capitalise: Chamber says get ready for Games

STAR POWER: Olympic swimmer Cameron McEvoy is expected to be one of the major drawcards.

Business Chamber calls for funds to help capitalise on Games.

Marlins face tough away run to keep streak alive

WINNERS: Tweed United's Jacob Wheately, Matthew Noble, Michael Kolovos and Ryan Nield.

"Away games are always tough in this league”

Local Partners

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

MORE security and more regulations to maximise safety at the annual music festival at Byron Parklands.

The competition that has no losers

FIRST RESPONDERS STEP UP: Lismore Ambulance Service acting duty operations manager Ian Murphy, Lismore Police sergeant Tom Haydon, and Lismore Fire and Rescue senior fire fighter Andrew Hunter in the Emergency Service Donation challenge at the Lismore Blood Bank.

Emergency Services Blood Challenge kicks off winter competition

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

REVEALED: Meet our five Ninja Warriors

TWEED HEADS: Upcoming TV Series Ninja Warrior contestant Jaymes Wright.

Australian TV series starts next month on Channel Nine

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

WHEN 13 Reasons Why wound up its first season, the ending raised the question, how in the world could you create a season two?

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

The physio and The Beast

Physiotherapist Derek Haysom (left), who grew up in Mackay, with Eddie 'The Beast' Hall.

Mackay trainer now works with World's Strongest Man

Lisa Wilkinsons unlucky break while holidaying in Italy

Today show co-host Lisa Wilkinson.

Today host Lisa Wilkinson breaks her arm in a shower in Italy

Kermit 'puppeteer' learns it's not easy being green

He apologised for letting down his and Kermit’s fans.

GoT actor’s dramatic hint on new season

John Bradley in a scene from season six episode six of Game of Thrones.

Actor John Bradley reveals why Sam Tarly is being kept around.

King Judah Kelly recounts his journey to The Voice crown

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice. Supplied by Channel 9.

Laidley singer Judah Kelly won The Voice 2017.

A Renovators Delight On Tugun Hill

50 Dilgara Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 3 2 $550,000

Nestled away amongst the treetops on Tugun Hill and just moments from stunning beaches, cafes and restaurants, this unique home with self-contained accommodation...

Requiring TLC but the Location Alone is Worth Raising your Hand on Auction Day

20 Domain Road, Currumbin 4223

House 3 3 1 $540,000 ...

Perched in a desirable, quiet cul-de-sac this unique cottage has had just one owner and is perfectly suited to its natural surrounds. Built in the late 80's it...

Private, Double Storey Family Home Just minutes from the Sand

4 Attinga Street, Tugun 4224

House 4 1 3 $620,000 ...

Enjoying the best of both worlds, this home is surrounded by natural bushland in a quiet cul-de-sac with the convenience of being just 900 metres from pristine...

The Ultimate Lifestyle Property with 20 Metres of River Frontage and a Private Pontoon

14 The Anchorage, Tweed Heads 2485

House 4 3 2 Tender Closes...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15TH JULY 11:00 - 11:30AM This exceptional, double storey abode with 20 metres of Tweed River frontage, a 8m pontoon and...

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15TH JULY 12:00 - 12:30PM On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living.

Modern Stylish Family Home

18 Donegal Court, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 2 $695,000

Why build your dream home when you can move straight in! Measuring in excess of 39 squares this sensational and perfectly designed home offers you the ideal blend...

The Ultimate Waterfront Lifestyle - Potential Dual Living Opportunity

74 Old Ferry Road, Banora Point 2486

House 5 3 4 Sale By...

This absolute Waterfront Property is located in the Exclusive Oxley Cove Estate. Here you will enjoy your own sandy beach and direct access to the beautiful Tweed...

Peaceful Single Level Villa - Over 55&#39;s

29/1 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Town House 2 1 1 $325,000

Enjoy absolute privacy in this over 55's villa nestled away amongst tranquil manicured gardens. This beautifully presented, low maintenance home is ready for the...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS WEDNESDAY 12TH JULY 1:00 - 1:30PM This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be...

Quaint Cottage In One Of Tweed&#39;s Best Streets

5 Stanley Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

This much-loved original home is peacefully positioned on an elevated block in central Tweed Heads offering beautiful views out over the river and hinterland. With...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!