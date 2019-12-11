RAAF man on trial for attempted rape

Renju Reghunath, 34, runs from the Supreme Court in Darwin after pleading not guilty to attempted rape. Picture: Keri Megelus

A ROYAL Australian Air Force member accused of trying to rape his Tinder date's sleeping housemate in Rapid Creek last year is facing trial in the Supreme Court.

Renju Reghunath, 34, pleaded not guilty to attempted sexual intercourse without consent following the incident in the early hours of July 28.

Crown prosecutor Tami Grealy told jurors Reghunath matched with the woman's housemate on the dating app on July 27 and they agreed to meet up that evening.

Ms Grealy said the pair then went back to her unit where they had consensual sex and she dropped him back at the RAAF base where he was staying.

Later that night they met up again at Monsoons nightclub and he drove her back to her unit where the other woman would say she woke up to the sound of their arrival and heard her bedroom door open.

"She'll describe opening her eyes to find a man standing at her bed, she told the person to get out of the room and the person complied," she said.

Ms Grealy said the woman would say she fell back to sleep and was again woken at about 3.10am.

"I expect she'll say she woke to find a man on top of her who was holding down her left arm while he used his other hand to pull aside her underwear," she said.

"She pushed him off and said 'Get out of my room' - you'll hear how he went and stood by the door for a short time while (she) sat on the bed, he then shut the door behind him."

Ms Grealy said the woman's housemate would also give evidence, saying she and Reghunath started kissing in her room before she fell asleep and later woke up to find a text message from the victim.

"I anticipate she'll tell you that she told (Reghunath) something like 'No, I'm too tired, I need to sleep' and then went to sleep herself," she said.

"I expect she'll tell you that she asked the accused if he went into (the victim's) room and the accused responded by saying 'I'm sorry' repeatedly (and) she drove him back to base shortly after."

In his opening address to the jury, Reghunath's barrister, John Lawrence, asked "Have you ever made a mistake?".

"Of course you have, Ms Grealy made a mistake only 10 minutes ago when she said this alleged crime occurred on the 29th of July - it was actually the 28th of July," he said.

"We all make mistakes."

The trial continues.