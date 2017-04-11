Rabbit Rescue: caring for the bunnies this Easter

FLUFFY BUNNIES: Tamara Johansen, from the Sharp Motor Group, hopes to raise awareness of care for rabbits this Easter, with an open day on how to adopt the cuddly pets at the business on Thursday.

AMID all the revelry around the Easter Bunny and his delivery of chocolate eggs on Sunday, one organisation is asking us to remember to care for his friends, the rabbits.

The Sharp Motor Group will be hosting an open day on Thursday, April 13, with volunteers from the Rabbit Rescue Sanctuary on hand to answer questions about rabbit adoption.

A firm rabbit lover, Sharp Motor Group marketing manager Tamara Johansen said Easter provided the perfect opportunity to raise awareness of the plight of bunnies, particularly in light of the government's recent crackdown on the animal.

"On Thursday, we'll have three rabbits at the dealership, along with some Rabbit Sanctuary volunteers to explain a bit about rabbit ownership and how people can apply to adopt a rabbit,” Ms Johansen said.

The Rabbit Rescue Sanctuary uses volunteer foster carers to look after abandoned rabbits at home before transferring them to the sanctuary or adoptive "parents” as needed.

Free Easter eggs and hot cross buns will also be on offer at the open day.