Race for deputy heats up with another contender

A FORMER deputy mayor of the Tweed Shire wants to be back in the role after announcing his intention to contest the September 19 vote.

Councillor Reece Byrnes is the third Tweed Shire councillor to put their name up for the election, which will be decided by councillors at their meeting next month.

Cr Byrnes said he wanted to take on the role for the next 12 months to pursue is agenda of bringing more focus to jobs in the Tweed.

“We have to focus on being a work friendly, job friendly and lifestyle friendly shire and I believe I can best push this agenda for the benefit of the shire,” he said.

“I have served in the role before and I have the experience and the drive to get the job done and that job is going to focus on local jobs and preserving our unique environment.”

The Labor councillor has been vocal about the region’s economy and jobs in recent weeks.

His vote ultimately led to the council no longer disqualifying companies who had worked with Indian mining giant, Adani, from being contracted for projects by the Tweed Shire Council ¬— a regulation he initially supported in 2018.

After that vote earlier this month, Cr Byrnes said he believed the council could be more friendly towards business.

With the deputy mayor role up for grabs, Cr Byrnes said now was the time to push forward with his jobs agenda.

“Being on council for the last couple of years has been a learning experience,” he said.

“I have learnt how to do a better job in advocating for people and what they are telling me is they want a focus on jobs.”