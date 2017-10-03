Race for seat of Lismore heats up

VOTE: Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty, Lismore Chamber of Commerce vice president Andrew Gordon and Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin are the three candidates running for Nationals community pre-selection in November.

VOTE: Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty, Lismore Chamber of Commerce vice president Andrew Gordon and Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin are the three candidates running for Nationals community pre-selection in November. Photoshop completation

MURWILLUMBAH voters are set to be key players in the upcoming New South Wales Nationals community pre-selection for the seat of Lismore.

Lismore MP Thomas George, who has held the seat since 1999, announced earlier this year he would retire in 2019 ahead of the NSW State Elections, leaving the NSW Nationals time to find a new candidate.

After a controversial Nationals pre-selection last month, which received national media attention after ABC's 7.30 analysed inappropriate questions asked of unsuccessful and openly gay candidate Rod Bruem, three out of seven candidates remain in the race to replace incumbent Thomas George.

The final three candidates are Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty, Lismore Chamber of Commerce vice president Andrew Gordon and Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin.

Nationals Deputy State Director Thomas Aubert said Murwillumbah, part of the Lismore electorate since the 2007 election, would be an integral part of the pre- selection on November 18.

"Murwillumbah is going to be fully part of the process,” Mr Aubert said.

"Everybody on the electoral role gets to vote. All the candidates are going to campaign in Murwillumbah.”

Mr Curtin said he was looking forward to getting to know the Murwillumbah community better and will be campaigning for better roads, health and development for the region.

"After November, there's only one person left and that person will work closely with Thomas George for 14 months,” Mr Curtin said.

"And from Thomas' perspective (they'll) learn the issues of the community.”

Mr Gordon said he wanted to help Murwillumbah's business and agricultural community to make the most of big opportunities.

"We're going to see the Commonwealth Games, so it's really important they have the tools they need to leverage that opportunity,” he said.

Mr Petty was approached for comment.