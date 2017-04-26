Race gets under way for GC2018 tickets

Fans can request GC2018 tickets to see marquee stars such as Sally Pearson.

SWIMMING legend Samantha Reilly has led the early charge for fans lining up to secure Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) tickets as requests opened on Monday.

The dual Olympic and Commonwealth Games swimmer submitted requests to a range of different GC2018 events for her family of five.

"Having been a part of the build-up to GC2018, it was really exciting for our family to be able to request tickets to a range of different GC2018 events and the opening ceremony,” Reilly said.

The opening of public ticket requests coincided with the unveiling of a giant 192sq m GC2018 canvas in Brisbane featuring a hero image of GC2018 Ambassador and Australian swimming star Cameron McEvoy, which will be showcased in the GC2018 event city for the next seven days.

Public activations will also be held on the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne at various stages over the next month before ticket requests close on May 22.

"From an athlete's perspective, excitement is really building towards GC2018 and the opening of ticket requests is a major milestone that reminds us that this world-class event will be on our doorstep before we know it,” McEvoy said.

"There is over 1000 hours of world-class sporting competition over the course of the 11 days during GC2018, so there is plenty of action for spectators to choose from.”

Ticket requests will be accumulated until 11.59pm on May 22.

No orders will be confirmed or payments taken until after the ticket request phase closes.

Any sessions that have more ticket requests than availability will have tickets awarded via a fair and equal draw.

Highlights of GC2018 Ticket Prices include:

80 per cent of all tickets priced $80 or below

Over half of all tickets priced $40 or below

Opening Ceremony tickets from $100 for adults and $50 for children

Closing Ceremony tickets from $70 for adults and $35 for children

Athletics tickets from $20 for adults and $10 for children

Rugby Sevens tickets from $30 for adults and $15 for children

The Gold Coast will welcome 6,600 athletes and team officials from 70 nations and territories across the Commonwealth - representing more than one third of the world's population.

Visit gc2018.com/tickets.