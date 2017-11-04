Race that stops a nation on track for Murwillumbah

WHILE it's the race that stops a nation, the departure of Tweed River Jockey Club's long-term secretary manager won't stop Murwillumbah.

Expecting thousands to roll through the gates at the little track among the canefields on Tuesday when Australia stops for the Melbourne Cup, TRJC chairman Bernie Quinn said it would be business as usual, despite the unusual lead-up without Quinn's right-hand man at the club, Brian Charman.

Quinn - Australia's longest-serving racing chairman at 43 years in the role - said after 13 years, Charman's rise to executive officer for Country Racing NSW had left a big hole, but the marquees were going up, a new chef was ready to make his mark and fashions on the field would once again dazzle.

"Brian has gone up the tree and it's a great move for him,” Quinn said.

"He was superb. He'd been on the board for 13 years and secretary manager for three and a half, but the show must go on.”

Despite showers predicted for Tuesday, Quinn said the weather wouldn't dampen spirits, with a six-race card ready to run on a "fantastic surface”.

Bernie Quinn at his beloved Tweed River Jockey Club, which he has presided over for 43 years. John Gass

Bouncing back from severe flooding and badly damaged facilities in March, Quinn said the club's endeavour to survive had the track in excellent condition, with a successful day of racing expected.

Trainer Paul Nipperess, who made the move to his Murwillumbah base from Ballina for more track-work opportunities, was also impressed with the surface leading into Tuesday.

Nipperess, the son of champion trainer of 55 years Kevin Nipperess, makes a Cup Day at Murwillumbah return with his four-year-old gelding Much Deeper, which is running in race two, the Tweed Daily News Maiden Plate.

"It'll be my first run here in years and it's a great starting point for horses coming back from a spell as they only run up to eight horses in a race,” Nipperess said.

"But Melbourne Cup day at Murwillumbah is great, and the fashions on the field is unbelievable.”

Murwillumbah track worker Courtney Moorhouse on her way out to the track on three-year-old, Look Out Boy Daniel McKenzie

Quinn, who will be front-and-centre for yet another Cup Day at the club he's led for over four decades, said he had no plans of handing the keys in yet.

With a family link and new secretary manager Leanne Woods in the role, Quinn said it was an exciting time to be moving forward as chairman.

"I received an achievement award for racing in NSW and that meant a lot to me,” he said.

"I'm like Tony Abbott, I'm still going and the good part is that Damian (son) is the deputy chairman.

"We've got a pretty young board and we'll have a fine race day (Tuesday).”

Gates open from 10am and admission is $20 per person ($15 for pensioners). Buses run from the Gold Coast and Tweed for $10 return, starting at 9.45am (NSW). Bookings are essential, visit Tweed River Jockey Club online.

Bus timetables: All times are in NSW time

Gold Coast timetable:

Tallebudgera Surf Club 9.45am

Pirate Ship Park, Palm Beach 9.55am

Tugun Surf Club 10am

Kirra Surf Club 10.10am

Tweed Mall bus stop on highway 10.15am

Kennedy Drive Bottleshop 10.20am

Banora Point old bus stop on old highway 10.15am

Tweed City bus stop on Minjungbal Drive 10.25am

Tumbulgum Hotel 10.40am

Tweed Coast timetable:

Pottsville Tavern 10am

Pottsville: Professionals 10am

Cabarita: Opposite Ray White 10.15am

Kingscliff Bowls Club (back entrance) 10.30am

Cudgen Leagues Club 10.40am

Chinderah Tavern 10.45am

Buses return after the last race. Reserved seating bookings only.