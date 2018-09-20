Race to become Tweed's next mayor heats up

Tweed Shire Council who will be lead by Mayoress Katie Milne and Deputy Mayoress Chris Cherry.

NOW at the halfway mark of their four-year term, councillors are due to vote on who will lead them for the next two years, until the 2020 poll.

An election will be held on Thursday for councillors to decide who will become mayor and deputy mayor for a two-year and one-year term respectively.

Mayor Katie Milne will re-contest the top job after three consecutive terms, believing the council needs a Greens leader to keep it on track.

"It's imperative to have Green-led governments, particularly at this dangerous point in our history,” Cr Milne said.

LEADER: Greens mayor Katie Milne is contesting her role on Thursday. Justin Ealand

But she's not the only one gunning for the top job, with former mayor Warren Polglase and newcomer James Owen also putting up their hands.

While a change in leadership on Thursday is unlikely because of the support of the 'Rainbow Four', Cr Polglase said competition was vital.

"The leadership of the elective body is failing to deliver good outcomes,” he said.

STALWART: Tweed Shire Councillor Warren Polglase is putting his hand up to run for mayor. Aisling Brennan

"When I was mayor for four yeas, we changed the direction of council and we got investors back into the Tweed.”

Cr Owen said he too wanted a change of direction for the council and hoped an injection of investors and business would turn the economy around.

"A lot of people have told me to run for mayor because they thought I'd be good for it,” he said.

"I think it's going to be challenging but I want the community to know that if I was the mayor, I could provide great leadership for the shire and deliver the opportunity I know we've got but we're currently not capitalising on.

"In my humble opinion it's not a democratic process when every decision, including who the mayor will be, is predetermined by a majority block of councillors.”

ALTERNATIVE: Liberal councillor James Owen hopes to become Tweed's next mayor. Contributed

As for the next deputy mayor, Cr Byrnes said he would consider running again but hadn't spoken to his colleagues as yet.

Cr Allsop said he would support Cr Polglase as mayor but hadn't decided if he'd run for deputy.

CrCherry said she was also unsure whether to nominate for deputy, having held the role in 2016-17, but supports Cr Milne as mayor.

CrCooper ruled out running for any leadership position.