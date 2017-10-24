Races to help in Kobi's cancer battle at Salt Bar

Kobi Maynard has been receiving treatment for leukaemia.

WHAT is typically a fun day out full of glamorous frocks, races and the odd punt will mean much more to one Tweed Coast family this year.

Kingscliff's Salt Bar will bring some charity to their Melbourne Cup Day festivities with a fundraiser for a local boy battling a cruel illness.

Kobi Maynard, who has been diagnosed with leukaemia, will be the centre of a charitable piglet racing event in the open space in front of the venue.

Salt Bar owner Tom Ray said it was the first time piglet races would be held at the bar.

He hoped locals would get on board to help out Kobi's family.

"We're going to do the piglet racing on the grass outside the pub, and you can watch it from the ocean-front deck,” Mr Ray said.

"It's really all a bit of fun and the race will be held between the races in Melbourne.”

PRECIOUS MOMENT: Kobi Maynard with his family on the Tweed Coast. contributed

He said while some staff had connections to Kobi's family, it was a great opportunity to turn Melbourne Cup Day shenanigans into something more meaningful to help the young boy.

"To see anybody battling with something like leukaemia is terrible,” Mr Ray said.

"When it's a child, it's heartbreaking.”

In an online GoFundMe campaign, Kobi's loved ones have already raised almost $8500 from 141 donors via the page entitled Kobi's Lukemia Support For Xmas.

The Salt Bar fundraiser will be held on Melbourne Cup Day, Tuesday, November 7.

All proceeds raised will be donated to Kobi's family

The piglet races will run from 12.30pm until 3.30pm and take place in a special obstacle course with special treats at the end.

Salt Bar will be auctioning off each piglet to the highest bidder on the day.

You can bid individually or get together with others to form a syndicate.

There is free entry to the bars, or you can book a table at saltbar.com.au.