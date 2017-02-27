Rachael Beck joins local school for production

Rachael Beck will help students at Lindisfarne in their production of Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat.

SUPERSTAR theatre performer Rachael Beck will join Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School students for a once in-a-lifetime production.

Students from the Terranora school will take centre stage with Beck for their production of Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat, and will also be joined by world-class director Darren Yap (Mamma Mia, Miss Saigon) and musical director Max Lambert (Strictly Ballroom, Hairspray).

Born and raised in Alstonville near Lismore, Beck took tap, jazz, and ballet as a student on her way to becoming a star of the stage over a 30-year career.

Her stage credits include productions of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Les Miserables, Cats, Singing in the Rain, The Sound of Music and Beauty and the Beast (playing opposite Hugh Jackman).

Also a star of the small screen after appearing in television favourites like Home and Away and Hey Dad, Beck said being led by the likes of Yap and Lambert was a unique opportunity for Lindisfarne students.

"You don't realise how many people in the industry would give their right arm to be in a room with those two artists,” she said.

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School principal Stuart Marquardt said the school was thrilled to welcome such high calibre artists to work with its talented and enthusiastic student ensemble.

"It's not only a wonderful opportunity for students, but the wider Tweed and Gold Coast communities will be able to enjoy a high-end musical production right here in Terranora,” Mr Marquardt said.

Mr Marquardt said the production promised to be an engaging, fun-filled family-friendly show and was open to all.

Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat