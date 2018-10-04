Racing in the fast lane for young kart star Zane

Zane Wilhelm, 10, has been selected as one of 38 cart racers from around the world to take part in the big race at the Gold Coast600 V8 race in October.

Zane Wilhelm, 10, has been selected as one of 38 cart racers from around the world to take part in the big race at the Gold Coast600 V8 race in October. Scott Powick NEWSCORP

WHILE most young boys love racing their toy cars, Zane Wilhelm is doing the real thing.

The 10-year-old from Tweed Heads is already making a name for himself on the racetrack, where he is the youngest competitor in the Cadet 12 (aged 10 to 12+) Karting championships.

His talent is such that he has been invited to compete in next week's inaugural Race of the Stars event, a joint initiative between V8 Supercars and Karting Queensland.

The event, which will see more than 250 of the world's top drivers compete at Pimpama's newly opened Extreme Karting Complex, will run from October 11-13 as a prelude to the big thing, with the Gold Coast 600 Supercars set to get underway from October 19.

Zane's skill has attracted the attention of some of the greats, with Casey Stoner and Joel Parkinson sponsoring his progress, something his father Jason Wilhelm is incredibly grateful for, citing the huge expense of the sport.

Aside from cost, nerves are a big factor as Jason watches his young son zoom around the track.

"It is one of those sports where your heart is in your mouth from start to finish,” Jason said.

"You certainly ride the highs and the lows and there are definitely a lot more lows in the sport than highs.

"There are so many factors that come into play in a race and so many technical variables as well.

"Sometimes you can have your race ended through no fault of your own because someone has had a crash in front of you and you haven't been able to avoid them.

"As a loving parent, we are pretty much a nervous wreck on the sidelines as we are watching. You certainly physically shake and all of that. But to see how capable the kids are and how much effort goes into driving a car successfully gives us the utmost confidence he is doing his best, that he is driving in a safe manner and he has the best safety gear available.

"We are always concerned but in comparison with some other sports, it is probably not as bad as injuries are concerned.”

Motorsport is a family affair for the Wilhelms, with Jason and his father both dabbling in the sport.

"I did some drag racing in my teens and my dad also circuit-raced when he was young,” he said.

"When the boys were born, as soon as they heard an engine which was loud, they really sat up - it just really interested them - you could just see them gravitate towards it. I don't believe you can learn that, you either have it or you don't.”

A Year 5 student at Lindisfarne Anglican School, Zane is now focused on progressing his career, with ambitions to one day compete in the Formula 1.

Following the advice of Casey Stoner, the Wilhelms have engaged the services of Paul Haines from Perform Elite high performance training consultancy - who has worked with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo and V8 Supercar legend Jamie Whincup - to help Zane think, eat and train like an athlete.

"It was an eye opener to see what Paul did with Zane in a very short space of time,” Jason said.

And with several titles under his belt and three years still to go in the Cadet 12s, the future is certainly in the fastlane for Zane.

The International Race of Stars event will be held at the Pimpama Extreme Karting complex. Official practice commences on Thursday, October 11, Qualifying on Friday, October 12 with finals on Saturday, October 13. Entry is free and families are welcome.