Racing to save turtles at the Gold Coast Marathon

Barlow Telford, Blaise Telford, Flynn Cairncross, Lewis Telford, Charlie Cairncross, Cooper Telford and Oliver Cairncross prepare for the Gold Coast Marathon with the Green Heroes.

TWEED children are racing against the extinction of sea turtles by joining the Gold Coast Marathon.

Environmental protection group Green Heroes is asking children to sign up to the marathon and participate in a number of challenges to raise awareness for sea turtles.

Green Heroes founder Sarah Jantos said she hoped children would be able to learn more about the protection of sea turtles as well as have fun and exercise.

"They're all racing against extinction to save the sea turtles,” Ms Jantos said.

"We're raising money for the Australian Seabird Rescue for the turtle hospital.”

Ms Jantos said she aimed to have 50 Tweed children register.

"Once they register, we'll stay in touch via social media so the kids and parents will receive a post by Instagram or Facebook,” she said.

"It will be for turtle activities and outdoor games that will help them achieve the training but also help them identify the purpose of running for the turtles.”

Ms Jantos said the group was signing up junior and senior teams for the marathon, due to be held on the Gold Coast on Sunday, July 1.

"The junior team can run two or four kilometres and the senior team can run 10km,” she said.

"We're also looking for a local business to sponsor the team because we want to be able to award the kids with medallions and shirts.”

Fingal boy Blaise Telford said he was excited to join the drive.

"I want to help them to not become extinct and teach people not to throw their rubbish all over,” he said.

FAST FACTS

The Gold Coast Marathon will be held on Sunday, July 1.

To register for the Gold Coast Marathon and join the Green Heroes team, visit:

www.goldcoastmarathon.com.au/enter

Registration closes April 30

For more information about Green Heroes and the programs on offer, contact:

info@greenheroes.com.au

www.greenheroes.com.au

facebook.com/greenheroes.com.au