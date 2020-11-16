Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Racist’ Red Skins lolly gets new name

by Emily Cosenza
16th Nov 2020 1:03 PM

 

Nestle's Allens Red Skins and Chicos lollies will be rebranded after the confectionery brand announced it would rename the products due to undertones which are "out of step with the company's values".

Under their new titles, Red Skins will be known as Red Ripper and Chicos will become Cheekies.

Nestle General Manager Confectionery, Chris O'Donnell said the renamed products will appear on shelves early next year.

"Nestle has an unwavering commitment to upholding respect for our friends, neighbours and colleagues".

"We hope Australians will support the evolution of these two much loved lollies - while the names are new, the lollies themselves remain unchanged.

"We will keep pack changes simple to help lolly lovers find their favourites easily."

The intention to change the names of the popular sweets was announced on June 20, with Nestle vowing to "move quickly" on the issue.

The word 'Redskins' has previously been used as a derogatory term for Native Americans, while Chico, which in lolly form is a brown, chocolate flavoured jelly baby, is a Spanish word that means boy or kid.

Nestle is not the only company under pressure to rid themselves on names that are now considered outdated.

Advocacy groups are also putting pressure on the makers of Coon cheese, as the word is also used as a derogatory term for black people.

Originally published as 'Racist' Red Skins lolly gets new name

More Stories

editors picks lollies racism rebranding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murwillumbah killer sentenced over jail assault

        Murwillumbah killer sentenced over jail assault

        Crime The man who stabbed to death a father-of-four in a Murwillumbah park in 2017 has had his sentence increased over another stabbing in jail.

        End of an era: 1960s Cooly motel knocked down

        Premium Content End of an era: 1960s Cooly motel knocked down

        News Gold Coast development: Sunset Strip Holiday Lodge in Coolangatta knocked down to...

        Where is all that smoke coming from?

        Premium Content Where is all that smoke coming from?

        News RFS crews on patrol at fire containment lines across the region

        Best NSW universities for students to get a job

        Premium Content Best NSW universities for students to get a job

        Education Best NSW universities helping students to land a full-time job