Racy photos and video: How to get on Santa’s naughty list

A controversial lingerie label is putting the X in Xmas, pushing the boundaries again with Santa, an oversized elf, two models and a length of rope.

A controversial lingerie label is putting the X in Xmas, pushing the boundaries again with Santa, an oversized elf, two models and a length of rope.

Controversial lingerie label Honey Birdette is pushing the envelope again just in time for Christmas - and its boss hopes it won't get them cancelled.

Amid a court battle and following a recent campaign in which the label was criticised for showing "a clearly shaved pubis", it has taken the "naughty or nice" theme a step further in a photo-shoot featuring Santa Claus, an oversized elf, two models and a length of rope.

It was filmed at luxury Hawkesbury River estate Sweven north of Sydney, and Honey Birdette founder Eloise Monaghan made a pre-emptive strike at "cancel culture wowsers".

"It's not about sex and bondage - it's just a bit of fun," she said.

​"Oh God, look - if people are going to get up in arms about that, we really have become a cancel culture, haven't we?"

Santa - who she said was actually a Sydney drag queen named Wayne - checks off a naughty list where the names of Ms Monaghan, her dog, and outgoing US president Donald Trump all appear.

"If someone complains about this... any person in their right mind would see that this is just a bit of fun from a lingerie company at Christmas time," Ms Monaghan said.

Turning to more serious matters, Ms Monaghan said trends for the season included tinsel-like trimmings on jewel-hued styles including indigo and emerald.

"At the moment, everything's light and lacy and high-shine. Our designs are sparkly and foils have really come into play this Christmas," she said.

Despite the ravages of coronavirus lockdowns, Honey Birdette was looking forward to a bumper festive season.

"We've had a huge run. Even with Victoria closing, those sales just shifted to online," she said. ​

"Generally at Christmas time, we see females shopping in November and then in December, males will panic buy with two days to go." ​​​

Originally published as Racy pics, video: How to get on Santa's naughty list