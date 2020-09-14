After a devastating and private two-year struggle with infertility, Brisbane radio announcer Ange Anderson has announced she is pregnant with her "little miracle".

The award-winning Nova 106.9 newsreader, who is 14 weeks pregnant with her and fiance Josh Brumm's baby girl, said she was relieved to finally feel excited about becoming a mother having suffered three miscarriages in two years.

Ange Anderson and Josh Brumm at the official Lefty’s Music Hall Launch Party.

"I was just so happy to share that moment with Josh. Finally it's happened to us," Anderson, 35, said.

Anderson lost her first two pregnancies at around eight weeks and her third at 10 weeks, which meant she had to undergo a D&C procedure.

Early this year at Mater Mothers' natural fertility clinic, she learned her progesterone hormone was low, which affected her placenta, and she was put on daily medication to treat it.

She found out she was pregnant again in early July before attending a first birthday party for her friend's son.

Nova Brisbane newsreader Ange Anderson shared the news to social media with a photo of her dog, Arlo. Picture: Facebook

"I have kind of avoided birthday parties and baby showers, which was really hard. I didn't want to talk about the struggle with infertility," she said.

"I could fall pregnant easy, I just couldn't keep it.

"There was a couple of weeks there where you just don't know if the baby is going to stick. It's a nerve-racking time. I know a lot of women go through it. It's so hard. You have to be optimistic.

"It seemed to have worked. Our little miracle."

Anderson said she had tears in her eyes as she announced the news on air on Monday morning and was glad to now be able to share her struggles with fertility.

"It's such a personal journey you go on," she said. "As soon as you start talking to people everyone opens up and you realise you're not alone."

Originally published as Radio announcer's 'little miracle' after fertility struggle