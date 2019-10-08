Radio star wants to host Big Brother

Gretel Killeen won’t be hosting Big Brother in 2020, according to a TV reporter.

A former Big Brother contestant who is now a radio star has put her hand up to host the reality show in 2020.

Chrissie Swan, who was the runner-up in season three of Big Brother back in 2003, declared on her Nova breakfast show that she'd be keen to take on the role.

"That would be my dream job," Swan said. "Truly, I would love it. I've always said I would do that."

Big Brother contestant Daniel with Gretel Killeen and contestant Chrissie in 2003.

Since the announcement of the show's return, many fans have expressed their desire to see Gretel Killeen return as host.

Even former winner Reggie Sorensen told news.com.au last week, "You've got to have Gretel. She is the mother of Big Brother."

Killeen refused to comment on the speculation during an appearance on Weekend Sunrise, but according to Rob McKnight from TV Blackbox, she won't be returning to the show.

"My sources are telling me it's not going to happen," McKnight said on Nova's Chrissie, Sam and Browny. "Gretel will not be doing the show."

Big Brother is coming back, and @gretelkilleen just might be hosting! 👀 pic.twitter.com/ujixmKMl8r — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) October 4, 2019

It's not yet known which network the Big Brother reboot will air on in 2020, but McKnight is confident it will screen on Channel 7. And he suggested they might give the hosting role to one of their network stars.

"It could end up being Melissa Doyle," he said. "Sunday Night got axed last week and I've been told … the budget for that will be put towards Big Brother, and the Sunday night evictions will take its timeslot on air.

"Melissa Doyle is still on contract but that's just speculative though, it's not even close to being confirmed," he added.

Melissa Doyle could host Big Brother.

Nova’s Sam Pang, Chrissie Swan and Jonathan Brown.

Applications for housemates are open now, and former winner Reggie has warned that producers need to search for "real" Aussies if they want the show to be a success.

"I think a lot of people these days go onto the shows to become famous," Reggie told news.com.au. "I hope that when they cast the people they put realistic people in there and not these fake, plastic people."

Reggie also expressed interest in returning to the show as a contestant, saying, "I reckon they should do an All Stars version and bring back all the favourites and the villains."