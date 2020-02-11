Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pat Rafter's investment property in Tweed Heads.
Pat Rafter's investment property in Tweed Heads.
News

Rafter back in the property game with Tweed purchase

Mercedes Maguire
11th Feb 2020 4:29 PM | Updated: 4:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

He may have lost millions in a property sale two years ago but tennis great Pat Rafter hasn't been scared off the property market.

The former world No. 1 - who sold his Sunshine Coast beach house for $15.2 million in 2018 after listing it for $18 million - has bought an investment property at Tweed Heads West just minutes from local beaches.

Pat Rafter for a men's health week event. Picture: Jerad Williams
Pat Rafter for a men's health week event. Picture: Jerad Williams

He paid $540,000 for the four-bedroom home at the end of last year with plans to rent it out.

The two-time grand slam champion has been a longtime property investor and is said to have earned more money from real estate than his international tennis winnings.

But that doesn't mean each purchase has resulted in a profitable return.

In 2016 Rafter and wife Lara listed their seven-bedroom designer Sunshine Beach home for sale at $18 million, the amount Rafter told The Saturday Telegraph he had spent on the development of the property.

But after nearly two years on the market the Rafters had to drop the price by several million.

They lived in the John Burgess-designed home that had an infinity pool, beach gate house and private path to the beach, since 2010 with their two children.

After the sale in 2018, the family moved to a 28ha property at Broken Head near Byron Bay and Rafter, who has all but removed himself from public life, is said to have thrown himself into farm life.

The multi-bedroom property, worth about $3 million, has a large pool, full-size tennis court and clubhouse and famous neighbours in the form of actor Chris Hemsworth and his model wife Elsa Pataky who live just a few kilometres away in a sprawling $20 million estate.

More Stories

Show More
twdcommunity twdnews twdrealestate tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free internet safety session Tweed families shouldn't miss

        Free internet safety session Tweed families shouldn't miss

        News It’s international Safer Internet Day today and PCYC Tweed Heads, together with NSW Police, will be holding a free session about online safety at 7pm

        NRL star set to play with Tweed Coast this season

        premium_icon NRL star set to play with Tweed Coast this season

        Sport MICHAEL Gordon rejoins junior club to play in the upcoming season in Northern...

        Revealed: Most popular place to get married on Coast

        premium_icon Revealed: Most popular place to get married on Coast

        Dating Mount Tamborine most popular area for weddings on Gold Coast

        • 11th Feb 2020 4:21 PM
        CHEFS: Where to find Tweed’s finest food producers

        CHEFS: Where to find Tweed’s finest food producers

        Whats On Meet some of the finest food producers and chefs on the Tweed