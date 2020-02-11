Rafter back in the property game with Tweed purchase

He may have lost millions in a property sale two years ago but tennis great Pat Rafter hasn't been scared off the property market.

The former world No. 1 - who sold his Sunshine Coast beach house for $15.2 million in 2018 after listing it for $18 million - has bought an investment property at Tweed Heads West just minutes from local beaches.

Pat Rafter for a men's health week event. Picture: Jerad Williams

He paid $540,000 for the four-bedroom home at the end of last year with plans to rent it out.

The two-time grand slam champion has been a longtime property investor and is said to have earned more money from real estate than his international tennis winnings.

But that doesn't mean each purchase has resulted in a profitable return.

In 2016 Rafter and wife Lara listed their seven-bedroom designer Sunshine Beach home for sale at $18 million, the amount Rafter told The Saturday Telegraph he had spent on the development of the property.

But after nearly two years on the market the Rafters had to drop the price by several million.

They lived in the John Burgess-designed home that had an infinity pool, beach gate house and private path to the beach, since 2010 with their two children.

After the sale in 2018, the family moved to a 28ha property at Broken Head near Byron Bay and Rafter, who has all but removed himself from public life, is said to have thrown himself into farm life.

The multi-bedroom property, worth about $3 million, has a large pool, full-size tennis court and clubhouse and famous neighbours in the form of actor Chris Hemsworth and his model wife Elsa Pataky who live just a few kilometres away in a sprawling $20 million estate.