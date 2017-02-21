Raid nets cannabis crop, stash of weed, seeds and cash

TWEED police carried out a drug bust on a home, uncovering a cannabis crop, cash and other drug-related goods.

Officers raided the South Golden Beach property about 6pm on February 17.

They found 56 cannabis plants, 117 cannabis seeds, 8kg of cannabis and $7000 in cash.

A 53-year-old man was charged with eight offences, including supply prohibited plant, possess prohibited drug, deal with property proceeds of crime, supply cannabis, cultivate cannabis and use electricity without authority.

He appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court the following day and was given bail. He next appears at Byron Bay Local Court on March 2.