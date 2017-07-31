19°
News

Raid uncovers massive haul of power tools

Mitchell Crawley | 31st Jul 2017 4:27 PM
Police have uncovered a haul of tools.
Police have uncovered a haul of tools. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE are searching for the owners of a huge haul of power tools believed to have been stolen from tradesmen following a raid on a home over the border.

The tip off came after a man handed in a large number of nail guns and other tools to Runaway Bay police station.

Police said the man had bought the tools online and had been reselling when he was contacted by someone claiming they had allegedly been stolen from his work trailer at Paradise Point on July 15.

Following police investigations into the alleged online dealer, a search warrant was carried out at a home in Southport on July 26 and a number of power tools suspected of being stolen were seized.

A 35-year-old Southport man was charged with two counts of receiving tainted property and one count of enter premises and commit indictable offence.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on August 10.

Police have released images of some of the tools recovered during the search in the hope of locating other possible victims of theft.

Anyone who has had tools stolen over the last year and may recognise the property is being urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or attend Coomera Station.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  queensland police stolen tools tweed byron local area command

Hare Krishna School enrols its 100th student

Hare Krishna School enrols its 100th student

The school celebrated the big milestone on Monday.

Tourist rescued from Mount Warning

A woman was rescued from Mount Warning on Monday.

Rescue crew urges people to stay safe when climbing Mt Warning.

Ice crisis triggers call for bi-partisan drug summit

Methamphetamine is smoked or injected.

Rise in methamphetamine-related deaths needs 'urgent' action.

Joe's Murwillumbah Wonder Wash is back in business

RE-OPENING: Joe Scholl says he's returned from the recent fire at his Murwillumbah laundromat.

Tweed's "most honest man” reopened this week following a fire.

Local Partners

Cold night for Lismore executive

St Vincent de Paul's Lismore executive officer will sleep it rough at the upcoming Vinnies Community Sleep in Tweed Heads.

Girder deliveries for Pacific Highway upgrade

Two 24 metre long girders a day will be moved south from QLD

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

CLASSIC Australian film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel on Stan.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

Freshly Renovated Family Home with a Pool

106 Terranora Road, Banora Point 2486

House 4 3 4 $685,000 ...

On an elevated 765m2 block, this renovated home ticks all the boxes for large family living. Offering an abundance of space, the solid brick and tile residence...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $649,000

Relax on the North-East facing balcony and enjoy the stunning views which incorporate the Ocean, parkland and Currumbin Estuary. This stunning, two bedroom...

This Home Will Make You Smile

7 Gladioli Avenue, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 4 $960,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH 11:00 - 11:30AM Set within a prestigious and tightly held enclave of Terranora you could be fooled for thinking you...

Great First Home Buying or a Solid Investment Opportunity

6/135 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH 12:00 - 12:30PM This neat and tidy, top level unit is in a handy location just minutes from Kirra beachfront and...

Contemporary Executive Style Residence Is Sure To Impress!!

37 Australia Drive, Terranora 2486

House 4 2 2 $690,000 ...

Entertaining kitchen with waterfall stone benches, island servery, stainless appliances and walk in pantry Enjoy a casual drink in the cabana over looking the...

OWN YOUR VERY OWN PIECE OF RAINBOW

4/38 Boundary Street, Tweed Heads 2485

Unit 2 1 Buyers Range ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH 1:00 - 1:30PM This neat and tidy ground floor 2 bedroom unit is currently under holiday management and will be...

First Home Buyer Alert!

157 Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 1 $390,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH 12:00 - 12:30PM This home is well maintained and on a large level block with driveway access to the rear yard.

Arguably One Of The Best Positions In Coolangatta Set High On Kirra Hill

12/32 "Summit House" Powell Crescent, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 2 1 1 499,000

An ideal property choice for those looking for in town living without breaking the budget. Comprising of two good sized bedrooms both with built in robes and a...

ELEVATED CHARACTER HOME WITH STUNNING OCEAN AND BUSHLAND VIEWS

28 Myeerimba Parade, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 3 1 2 Buyers Range...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY AUGUST 5TH 12:00 - 12:30PM A large North facing timber deck provides you and your family with the perfect spot to entertain...

Land with expansive ocean and coastal views!!

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

Residential Land 0 0 $880,000 for 1...

• Set in a blue ribbon location amongst prestigious homes • Rare large Coolangatta 1,262 square metre block • Potentential redevelop, subdivide or purchase...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction