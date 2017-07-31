Raid uncovers massive haul of power tools

POLICE are searching for the owners of a huge haul of power tools believed to have been stolen from tradesmen following a raid on a home over the border.

The tip off came after a man handed in a large number of nail guns and other tools to Runaway Bay police station.

Police said the man had bought the tools online and had been reselling when he was contacted by someone claiming they had allegedly been stolen from his work trailer at Paradise Point on July 15.

Following police investigations into the alleged online dealer, a search warrant was carried out at a home in Southport on July 26 and a number of power tools suspected of being stolen were seized.

A 35-year-old Southport man was charged with two counts of receiving tainted property and one count of enter premises and commit indictable offence.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on August 10.

Police have released images of some of the tools recovered during the search in the hope of locating other possible victims of theft.

Anyone who has had tools stolen over the last year and may recognise the property is being urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or attend Coomera Station.