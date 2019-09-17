Menu
Rugby League

Raider hits back at Cam Smith ‘scratch’ sledge

by Fatima Kdouh
16th Sep 2019 9:57 PM
That's not a scratch, this is a scratch!

Canberra's Elliott Whitehead has responded in the most gruesome fashion to Cameron Smith's allegation that Saturday's qualifying final was inappropriately stopped to treat the forward.

The Englishman suffered a laceration to his knee which a trainer treated on the field.

This left the Storm skipper fuming.

Smith could be heard complaining to referee Ashley Klein, "My kids have bigger scratches than that.

"Fair dinkum, we're stopping a rugby league game?"

On Monday night, Whitehead took to social media to hit back at Smith and posted a graphic video of the injury being treated after the game.

In a clear dig at Smith, Whitehead captioned the footage 'just a scratch'. The stomach-churning posts shows a medical staff member stabbing the laceration with a needle as blood and pus gushes from the wound.

