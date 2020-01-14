Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Canberra Raiders superstar Jack Wighton fishing off Noosa with former NRL star Ben Jones.
Canberra Raiders superstar Jack Wighton fishing off Noosa with former NRL star Ben Jones.
Lifestyle

Raider vs sharks: Jack bags 20 in ‘crazy’ Noosa session

Matty Holdsworth
13th Jan 2020 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANBERRA Raiders superstar Jack Wighton has spent a "crazy" 40 minutes being surrounded by sharks, no not Cronulla, while fishing off the coast of Noosa where he bagged an impressive haul.

The reigning Clive Churchill Medallist was invited out by Cast Magazine and former NRL player Ben Jones, to take a pre-season break off the grind.

Mr Jones said they crossed the bar before dawn and enjoyed "perfect" conditions in the early morning.

All up, they caught 20 fish in one intense 40-minute spell when they came across a bait ball being torn apart.

Wighton, who is up on the Coast for a 10-day pre-season camp to escape the bushfires, caught a nice 8kg cobia for his efforts.

"Everything was caught within 40 minutes max. We found this stack of bait fish going crazy, tuna, mackerel, cobia, getting mauled by sharks," Mr Jones said.

"It was hectic out there, just mayhem.

"Jack was pumped. He doesn't get to go off shore every much, limited chances in Canberra for that type of fishing, He loved it."

"I knew the weather was coming but we bit the bullet and stayed for the fish, got smashed on the way back but it was worth it."

Wighton described it as an "awesome" experience on his social media platforms.

canberra raiders cast magazine noosa fishing noosa offshore pre-season training sunshine coast stadium
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How deadly stabbing unfolded in CBD park

        premium_icon REVEALED: How deadly stabbing unfolded in CBD park

        Crime A father and son lay critically injured and expressed their love for each other as their attacker fled.

        Residents isolated by bus network change

        premium_icon Residents isolated by bus network change

        News The new bus route, which was introduced on December 6, has left residents who...

        Reason man accused of attempted murder breached bail, twice

        premium_icon Reason man accused of attempted murder breached bail, twice

        Crime Victim was set on fire in scrubland, found still smoldering

        How 'hero' teen saved 4 men from drowning

        premium_icon How 'hero' teen saved 4 men from drowning

        News “Then I heard someone yell ‘Help’. I didn’t really think, I just acted.”