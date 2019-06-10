Menu
IMPRESSIVE: Raiders captain Sarah Doyle.
Rugby League

Raiders and Hornets take LLT win

Michael Doyle
by
10th Jun 2019 2:00 PM

LEAGUE TAG: Tweed Coast and Cudgen have continued their impressive form in the competition, both winning their matches on Sunday.

The two sides, positioned second and third on the table, have truly cemented themselves in the top four of the competition with these wins.

Cudgen had to do it tough against a stubborn Ballina side that was keen on an upset.

The Hornets were able to show they have the ability to win the tight games, running out 14-12 winners.

This win moves the Hornets to 14 competition points.

Tweed Coast faced rivals Murwillumbah and were able to get the win, keeping the pressure on Marist Brothers at the top of the table.

The win over the Mustangs moves the club to 18 competition points and keeps their near-perfect season running smoothly.

